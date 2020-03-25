🔥Arsenal close to extending Dani Ceballos loan to keep Real Madrid midfielder beyond June 30🔥

Arsenal are confident they will be able to agree a deal with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’s loan spell should the season run beyond June 30.

Ceballos moved to Emirates Stadium last summer and is due to return to Spain at the end of the campaign.

However, it remains unclear exactly when the season will finish, with all English football suspended until April 30 because of the coronavirus.

Premier League clubs are due to meet early next month to discuss several options including the current best-case scenario that matches could resume in mid-May, beginning a schedule that would see completion prior to June 30.

Although it is accepted matches will almost certainly have to begin behind closed doors, there are fears that domestic football could last into the summer months.

Player contracts either expire on June 30 or roll on to the 2020-21 season and both administrators and clubs are assessing the legal ramifications of the campaign continuing past that date.

Standard Sport understands Arsenal are relaxed about the situation as it relates to Ceballos and although no formal talks have as yet taken place, senior figures at the club believe Real will not oppose an extension.

There was no option to buy in the original agreement — reportedly at Ceballos’s request — and there were rumours in January the midfielder was open to cutting short his stay as a result of a lack of game time.

Ceballos, 23, had suffered with a hamstring problem and faced a fresh challenge after Unai Emery was replaced as head coach by Mikel Arteta in December but the pair spoke in glowing terms of each other prior to the suspension of games.