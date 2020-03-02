🔥Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs his dependables against Portsmouth, not the undesirables🔥

As a manager, you only find out about the true character of players when working alongside them on a daily basis.

At Manchester City, Mikel Arteta would have had a view about the Arsenal squad without properly knowing all the finer details.

Well, he’s got a much better idea now after two months in charge and not all of his opinions will be complimentary.

Some performances in matches have been starkly revealing, as have attitudes in training and general behaviour.

As a result, the Spaniard knows who can be trusted and who isn’t focused. He knows who he wants and who can be released.

The tough part is offloading those undesirables when they’re on top money whilst recruiting replacements on a tight budget.

In the meantime, going far in the cups would be welcome. It would create some momentum to mask the shortcomings. That’s why last week’s Europa League exit would have stung badly, making Monday night’s FA Cup tie even more important.

But the trip to Fratton Park won’t be very comfortable. Portsmouth are riding high in League One, pushing for promotion after winning 13 of their past 15 in all competitions.

That makes them bullishly confident in this free hit, a match few expect the home side to win.

Kenny Jackett’s players will be pumped, the crowd typically raucous. It’s a classic situation when you need to stay strong and refuse to roll over.

Arteta must hope that his dependable characters can get the job done.