🔥Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looking for defensive stability… but does not want to sacrifice attacking flair🔥

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says one his priorities in the early days of his tenure has been to ‘generate some defensive stability’, but believes it does not need to come at the expense of attacking flair.

Arteta inherited a side that had kept just two clean sheets in 17 Premier League games this season, and has not been helped by a spate of defensive injuries that have seen winger Bukayo Saka filling in at left-back.

The Spaniard moved for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, signing Pablo Mari from Flamengo and Cedric Soares from Southampton.

There have been signs of improvement at the back, but the Gunners have drawn each of their last four league games and at times have lacked a cutting edge. However, when asked whether he was sacrificing forward power in order to solve long-standing issues at the other end, Arteta said: “I don’t think so.

“I think we have to generate some defensive stability,” he added. “But not by defending deep. I don’t like that. It’s by defending high and pressing the opponent as much as possible.

“But the process – together as many times as possible in the most efficient way – has to be done properly from here. If not in two passes when you arrive there, that transition is impossible to control because you are too far from the opponent.

“So we need to do that well first to after be able to generate and sustain our attacks as many times as possible during the games.

“I love scoring goals for sure. I love attacking football, but I like attacking football where you control what the opponent does to you in your own box.”