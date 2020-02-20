🔥Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has instilled discipline off the pitch in bid to find consistency on it🔥

It has been more than four years since Arsenal visited Athens, but the challenge upon their return remains the same.

The Gunners arrived here in ­December 2015 as a fragile entity, seeking to prove themselves capable of relegating past inconsistencies to mere footnotes on the path to competing for the game’s biggest prizes.

It will sound familiar to Mikel Arteta for a number of reasons, not least because he was an Arsenal player then, albeit one left back in ­London on that particular occasion as a ­succession of injuries eventually led him to conclude that season would be his last.

The Gunners won 3-0 on the night, a victory which although among the more significant results of Arsene Wenger’s latter years, only temporarily suspended the slide which now has them residing as Europa League ­regulars and still searching for a fresh direction.

Wenger paid the price, Unai Emery failed to make meaningful progress and Arteta, in his first European knockout tie as a manager, now finds himself charged with the responsibility of finding that consistency to make the rest of us believers in Arsenal’s durability once more.

Arsenal have always been capable of nights like that one here in Piraeus but too often such performances are merely lightning bolts providing brief illumination from the gloom.

“To compete with the top teams, the demands at the moment are so, so high,” said Arteta. “You have to win the League with over 100 points in the Premier League. That was unheard of before or in any other league, probably apart from maybe Spain.

“But this is where we are, that’s the challenge. That’s the consistency that we need to be looking after and that’s the demand that we have to put to the players: to every day play with that mindset, with that urgency and always working on every detail that makes the difference.”

Arteta has attempted to instil fresh discipline into a squad that had largely switched off by the end of Emery’s tenure, exemplified last week by his treatment of Matteo Guendouzi after the midfielder’s display of ­dissent during the winter ­training break in Dubai.

Guendouzi was subsequently left out of Sunday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle but he trained and travelled yesterday; it will be a notable sub-plot to Arteta’s team selection this evening whether the 20-year-old makes the starting line-up.

With Lucas Torreira still in London due to illness — talk of him flying out at the last minute should he recover seems highly improbable — and Mesut Ozil also absent with his wife due to give birth, pushing Joe Willock into a No10 position and starting Guendouzi alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield seems a logical course of action, especially given Arteta does not view Dani Ceballos as a natural No10.

Needs must, however, and Arteta could be forced into a short-term solution to secure a result that keeps Arsenal’s Europa League hopes intact and avoids prematurely placing overt pressure on their remote chances of Champions League qualification through the Premier League.

The 37-year-old urged his players not to “hide” in what will surely be a raucous atmosphere at volumes far greater than most would expect from a ground holding around 32,000 fans.

It is precisely the test of character that Arsenal have shown an intermittent aptitude for and one that Arteta is already planning recovery from by taking the unusual step of staying an extra night in Greece, partly due to the 10pm kick-off but also as an ­innovative way of preparing for ­Sunday’s League visit of Everton.

“It’s a long flight, with two hours’ time difference as well,” he said. “We’re going to play at 10pm local time and after that, if we had to take a flight, we would arrive to London really, really late.

Arsenal won at Olympiacos in December 2015 (AFP via Getty Images)

“We have to try to adapt and choose the players that can perform in each game and have always in mind that we have to rotate some players to have the balance physically.”