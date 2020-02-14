🔥Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already working on summer transfer deals🔥

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed the club are already working on their summer transfer targets.

The Gunners brought in two signings during the January transfer window, adding defenders Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on loan.

Arteta is keen to continue revamping his squad and explained Arsenal are already looking at future targets.

Indeed when asked if the club were working on their summer spending now, Arteta replied: “Absolutely.

“We have to plan and we need to know the direction we want to head and with that we need to bear in mind different scenarios and with that in mind.

“I have to tell the club what we need, where we think we can improve and where we want to end.

“And if we all end with the same thing, we put a plan together to try and execute it and make the process as short as possible.”

As well as bringing in new recruits, Arsenal have a number of players’ contracts that need resolving as they enter the final stages of them.

In Pictures | Arsenal training session in Dubai | 07/02/2020

One of those is winger Bukayo Saka – who has just under 18 months to run on his deal – and he is attracting interest from other clubs.

But Arteta said: “I am really happy with how they [young players] are developing. Part of that developing is to improve the contract and to tie them to the club.

“But that has to follow a natural process. We have Edu, we have Raul, Vinai and Huss who are in charge of that and I am sure we will do the right thing when players deserve to improve and extend their contracts.”