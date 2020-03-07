🔥Arsenal benefit from Bernd Leno stability after years of goalkeeper uncertainty🔥

This match against West Ham may have finished “1-0 to the Arsenal”, but it was hardly the type of performance in keeping with the club’s famous chant.

In fact, you suspect the likes of Tony Adams would have been watching by peeping through their fingers as West Ham squandered several great chances.

Truth be told the Hammers should have left north London with at least a point and the fact they didn’t was partly down to their poor finishing, but also the performance of Bernd Leno.

The Arsenal goalkeeper pulled off a number of fine saves, most notably in the first half when he denied Sebastien Haller and then again in the second when he stopped a Michail Antonio header from point blank range.

Leno was the standout performer on a tough afternoon and he has been several times this year, when in reality there has not been much for Arsenal fans to cheer about in this season of mediocrity.

The performances of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka have certainly been pleasing, but the fact both players’ contracts expire in under 18 months – and they’ve not yet agreed fresh terms – has sucked some of the joy out of that.

The form of Leno, however, has been a clear positive and he has risen to the occasion so often this season.

This win over West Ham was the latest example of that and it was impressive to see him do so on the back of last week’s Europa League defeat to Olympiacos, when he was guilty of overplaying for the Greek side’s late winner.

The German quickly put that behind him for this win over the Hammers and produced a performance that meant Arsenal kept a clean sheet and claimed all three points.

It was clean sheet earned by Leno with yet another new centre-back pairing ahead of him, as Pablo Mari made his Premier League debut.

Leno started the season with David Luiz and Sokratis playing ahead of them, then there was a brief shift to a back-three before Calum Chambers came on the scene.

Lately Shkodran Mustafi has been playing too and it is a credit to Leno he has been so consistent when the selection in front of him has been anything but.

Add to that the fact Arsenal have had no recognised full-backs for months, with Bukayo Saka expertly filling in at left-back.

Sokratis played at right-back on Saturday against West Ham, while the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles have filled in there too.

Despite all of that, Leno’s form has stayed strong – even in the final days of Unai Emery’s reign when the likes of Wolves and Southampton were registering over 20 shots on goal during their matches at Emirates Stadium.

Leno has dealt with all those challenges and provided Arsenal with a stable No1, which is something they haven’t had in years gone by.

Seeing Lukasz Fabianski in goal for West Ham on Saturday was a reminder of that, with the Poland international’s time at Arsenal associated with the uncertainty over who was the Gunners’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Thanks to Leno those days are long gone.