🔥Arsenal backed Premier League summer transfer window change with clubs at 'a competitive disadvantage'🔥

Arsenal were one of a number of clubs who voted for the Premier League’s summer transfer window to be brought back in line with the rest of Europe.

For the past two seasons, the window in England has closed the day before the top-flight campaign begins but earlier in February that policy was scrapped.

At a Premier League shareholders’ meeting in London, clubs voted to move the summer deadline to its traditional close at the end of August/early September from next season and it can now be revealed Arsenal were one of those who supported the change.

The move brings England’s top-flight clubs in line with the rest of Europe, who have never moved their summer transfer window.

When Premier League clubs originally voted in 2018 to bring their summer deadline forward, it was hoped the rest of Europe would follow suit.

None of the continent’s major leagues did, however, and it left top-flight clubs under pressure to sell players towards the end of August – without possessing the ability to replace them.

Consequently, Arsenal, along with other Premier League sides, voted for the transfer window to return to its original close and the Gunners’ managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, explained the club’s stance to fans at a supporters’ forum on February 17.

Minutes from the meeting, published by Arsenal, state: “Vinai Venkatesham said we believe that the Premier League window closing before the rest of Europe puts Premier League clubs at a competitive disadvantage – at the end of the window we can sell but not buy.

“Our preference would be for the window for all the top leagues to close before the Premier League season starts, but as that does not seem likely we voted to move the window closure back to the end of August at the last PL shareholder meeting.

“Sufficient votes were gained for this to happen at the last Premier League Shareholder meeting.

“At the original Premier League vote a couple of years back, many clubs (including Arsenal) voted for the window to close before the start of the PL, hoping that Europe would follow, but this did not happen.”