🔥Arsenal back on track as Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah seal FA Cup progress at Portsmouth🔥

Goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah were enough for Arsenal to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Mikel Arteta would have demanded a response from his players after a shock defeat to Olympiacos in midweek to send them crashing out of the Europa League, with the FA Cup their only realistic chance of silverware.

The Spaniard made nine changes in total – with only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka keeping their places – as Pablo Mari finally made his debut after signing from Flamengo in January.

Portsmouth – unbeaten in 19 home games this season and cheered on by a sellout crowd – began on the front foot, with Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison proving to be a menacing duo for the League One side with half-chances early on.

Arsenal suffered a hammer blow when Lucas Torreira suffered a suspected ankle injury which required the Uruguayan to be stretchered off after just quarter of an hour.

The break in play allowed the Gunners to regroup, however, and they had their first chance when Gabriel Martinelli headed over from close range after some good work from Reiss Nelson.

Deep into first-half stoppage time after Torreira’s injury, the Gunners made the breakthrough. Joe Willock was found free on the right and the youngster whipped in a teasing cross into Sokratis, who volleyed home with the confidence of a 40-goal striker. It was a stunning finish from the Greek, although few would argue the visitors deserved to be in front after a lacklustre first half.

But it mattered little in the grand scheme of things because within six minutes of the interval, they doubled their lead with a goal the club’s academy coaches will have been delighted to observe.

Nelson raced past Steve Seddon and whipped in a fine cross to find Nketiah, who was fortunate with the first touch but made no mistake with his second, slamming home into the roof of the net.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of Kenny Jackett’s side and provided some breathing room for Arsenal, who were able to control possession in the second half in the way Arteta would have demanded from his side.

And despite a late rally from the hosts, the Gunners were rarely troubled as they cruised into the last eight with their hopes of a trophy still very much alive.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-03-02T21:41:06.490Z

FULL TIME | Portsmouth 0-2 ArsenalA valiant effort from the hosts but it’s Sokratis and Nketiah’s goals which send Arsenal into the quarter-finals.A clean sheet after making nine changes? Arteta will definitely take that. Their hopes of a trophy are very much alive.

Photo: Getty

SUBS

2020-03-02T21:37:46.000Z

90 mins: Ainsley Maitland-Niles gets a very late cameo as he replaces Nelson, who has been very good.Three minutes to be added on.

SUBS

2020-03-02T21:34:29.363Z

86 mins: Willock makes way for Granit Xhaka as the Gunners look to shut out Portsmouth now.

2020-03-02T21:31:45.000Z

84 mins: Cannon tries to pull one back for the home side but his half-volley sails over the crossbar.Time running out for the League One outfit.

2020-03-02T21:27:39.000Z

80 mins: Nelson looks like a player with something to prove tonight and he’s answered the question time and time again, taking two defenders out of the game with a fine run.The 20-year-old won’t have to sit out for much longer if he carries on performing like this.

2020-03-02T21:23:37.000Z

77 mins: Saka solo effort saved!There’s a lot of hype about Saka at the moment and it’s entirely justified. The 18-year-old goes on a slaloming run against McCrorie and turns him inside out before shooting from a tight angle. Bass tips it over the bar and that’s a good stop.

Photo: AFP

SUBS

2020-03-02T21:20:59.190Z

74 mins: Final change for Portsmouth: Evans, the captain, makes way for Andy Cannon.Cannon against the Gunners? Sure, why not!

2020-03-02T21:20:38.696Z

73 mins: Some ironic cheers form the Portsmouth supporters as the substitute cuts in from the left and gets his shot on target. But it’s no trouble for Martinez, who has had a quiet evening since the first few minutes.

2020-03-02T21:16:31.000Z

69 mins: Nelson has really made an impression in this second half, racing through the middle and no one can get near him. He strikes at goal but his effort is deflected wide for a corner and on the second attempt, Martinelli’s looping header bounces wide.

SUBS

2020-03-02T21:14:10.016Z

66 mins: Double substitution for Portsmouth and it’s Harness and Harrison who come off.John Marquis and Ronan Curtis are the players to come on.

2020-03-02T21:10:01.000Z

62 mins: Call it luck, call it resilience, call it what you want. But there’s definitely more of a focus on controlling the game under Arteta than there was under Emery.That second goal has given them some breathing room now and Portsmouth are struggling to get the ball back. Pep Guardiola would proud of his protégé.

Photo: AFP

2020-03-02T21:06:05.000Z

59 mins: Arteta must be cursing his luck as Martinelli falls to the ground holding his ribs after an aerial dual with McCrorie.The young Brazilian is receiving treatment for the injury but looks OK to continue this time.

2020-03-02T21:02:05.000Z

54 mins: That goal just appears to have knocked the stuffing out of Portsmouth, who played so well in the first half.Arsenal are controlling play now and look dangerous every time they come forward as Bolton gives away possession on the edge of his own box, but Burgess stops Saka with an important challenge.A third and it’s definitely game over.

GOAL!

2020-03-02T20:58:24.966Z

Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal | Eddie Nketiah 51’A goal made in the Arsenal academy!Nelson bursts down the right and beats his man for pace before curling a cross to the front post. There is Nketiah, who gets a bit of good fortune with his first touch before hammering home on the second.

Photo: Reuters

2020-03-02T20:53:58.250Z

47 mins: Portsmouth break at pace after a weak challenge from Saka and it’s Harness against Guendouzi, but the former’s touch is heavy and Arsenal clear.That was a chance.

KICK OFF

2020-03-02T20:52:06.720Z

SECOND HALFWe’re back underway at Fratton Park where Arsenal have a slender lead.

HALF TIME

2020-03-02T20:37:55.070Z

HALF TIME | Portsmouth 0-1 ArsenalThe Gunners have created hardly anything in front of goal but they’re in front at the interval thanks to a lovely strike from Sokratis.Portsmouth will feel aggrieved by the scoreline because they’ve given it a real go here. Not over yet, though!

Photo: Reuters

GOAL!

2020-03-02T20:34:53.520Z

Portsmouth 0-1 Arsenal | Sokratis 45+4’What a finish!Finally, Arsenal produce a moment of quality with Willock whipping a fine cross into the front post area and Sokratis, like a 40-goal striker, calmly volleys home into the net.

2020-03-02T20:31:01.000Z

45 mins: There will be five minutes added on owing to Torreira’s injury.Ceballos is fouled outside the area and somehow, Close escapes a booking. It was a cynical foul that deserved a caution more than sarcastically putting the ball down.

2020-03-02T20:30:20.000Z

43 mins: Arteta may have made nine changes but he would have expected far better from his players. Just one shot on target so far and it was barely even a shot.The Spaniard will demand a much improved display in the second half.

This page is being updated.