🔥Arnold Schwarzenegger and his horses urge people to 'stay home' after California coronavirus curfew🔥

Arnold Schwarzenegger has just put out the sweetest public service announcement to the people of California, asking people to stay safe with two fuzzy guest stars.

Accompanied by his miniature horses Whiskey and Lulu, the former governor of California reminded residents over 65 years old to stay home following the state’s advice for seniors to self-isolate amidst coronavirus fears.

Schwarzenegger said, “Come on. See, the important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now, okay? No one is allowed out, especially somebody who is 72 years old.”

Although Schwarzenegger may not look it, the former bodybuilder is 72 years old.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom called for senior citizens aged 65 and over and those with underlying conditions to stay at home – saying in a press conference that plans were being made “prioritising their safety.”

As Schwarzenegger fed his ponies carrots, he continued, “After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house now in California so please stay home.”

In his caption, he also urged people to “Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Schwarzenegger explained what he, Lulu and Whiskey have been getting up to in their self isolation, saying, “Lulu loves carrots, Whiskey loves carrots. I just had my little bit of vegan food and see, that’s what we do. We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore.

“Here, we just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu. We have a good time, we get entertained,” he said.

As Whiskey took a carrot from his hand, he praised her, “Look at that beautiful smile she has, oh yes. Oh yes. Yummies, huh? We have a good time eating here together.”

He also went one step further than Newsom, calling on people to stop going to restaurants. He said, “No more restaurants, okay? No more restaurants. Forget all that – public gatherings restaurants and all those gymnasiums out the window.”

Flashing a thumbs up at the camera, he said, “You stay home.”

Towards of the end of the video, his horses began to snap at each other and Schwarzenegger told them off. “No biting, you’ve got to get along! We’re in very small quarters, in a very small house here.”

Schwarzenegger is one of many celebrities to have used their platform to encourage people to take care during the coronavirus period, with the likes of Taylor Swift asking fans to “actually truly isolate” to prevent the spread.