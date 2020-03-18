🔥Army puts 20,000 troops on standby to assist in coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The army has put 20,000 troops on standby ready to be deployed to Britain’s streets, hospitals and other key sites to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The military’s civil contingency unit will be doubled to create the so-called Covid-19 support force, the Military of Defence has said.

Troops will be on stand by to provide support to the NHS, including tank drivers being used to transport vital oxygen supplies, it was reported on Wednesday night.

It comes after Boris Johnson earlier refused to rule out the possibility of “further and faster measures” to control the spread of the virus in the capital, where the epidemic is running ahead of the rest of the nation.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The men and women of our Armed Forces stand ready to protect Britain and her citizens from all threats, including Covid-19.

“The unique flexibility and dedication of the services means that we are able to provide assistance across the whole of society in this time of need.

“From me downwards the entirety of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces are dedicated to getting the nation through this global pandemic.”

