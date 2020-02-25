Armstrong on the Blues at the trade deadline: ‘We were excited about the group we had’

A day after the trade deadline, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong met with the media Tuesday about the team’s actions, or non-actions, at the deadline.The Blues were one of a handful of teams not to make a trade of any kind at the deadline. Their only acquisition was getting Marco Scandella from Montreal a week ago to replace Jay Bouwmeester.Some highlights from Armstrong’s media session:On Vladimir Tarasenko’s status: “He’s skating with the team now on a regular basis. That puts him closer to the end of the tunnel than the start of the tunnel. He’s still a ways away. I expect him to come on our next road trip out East but not to play, just to assimilate himself with our team and hopefully when we get back from that, I can sit with he and our doctor and get an update on when we should exactly see a potential return date.”Note: That trip ends on March 8.On how much playing time for Tarasenko in the regular season would be good for him: “I would like to see him get in more than three or four. He affects so many different parts of our team, not only our five-on-five play but we have a power play that’s consistently in the top five. Vladi affects that. He affects how Craig and Marc Savard are going to use their players. We want to find a balance of maybe – I don’t want to coach the team – do they load up one unit or go to two more equal units. Our second unit, quite honestly, has been carrying a lot of that lately with Parayko on there. He’s producing offense. We’ve seen our second unit perform as well as our first unit lately. Vladi’s going to have an effect on all of that stuff. Also, where he plays in our five-on-five play. Ideally I’d like to see him get 20 games, that’s not going to happen, closer to 20 than 3 I’d be happy.”On being cautious with Tarasenko on his return: “Our doctors have been through this, we’ve had a number of players who have had this type of surgery, we’re not going to thrust him into a situation where he’s not capable of defending himself in a corner, in a puck battle, but they are pro athletes and they want to play. He’s a key piece of our franchise moving forward so whether it would be a playoff game or getting him back in the lineup, He’s not going to come back until we’re 100 percent comfortable that he’s going to be able to protect himself in those situations.”On possible deals at the deadline: “We had conversations with teams but nothing really transpired. We were excited about the group we had, obviously excited about Vladi coming back. We’ve been pushing the upper limits of the cap all year with being on LTI, basically since Vladi went and we’ll end the season in LTI with Jay Bouwmeester on it. … We talked to different teams. Part of it is a hockey trade that makes you better is something you’re always looking to do. I think when you’re in a situation with ours, how we finished last season, how we’ve played this year, I think the chemistry comes into the equation a little bit more than if you’re fighting for that last playoff spot or you’re out or you’re in that quagmire at the bottom. You’re willing to disrupt chemistry to take a leap moving forward.

“We did talk hockey trades but I didn’t see anything that made us significantly better to jeopardize any chemistry issues that we had. That being said, change happens in hockey, there wasn’t anything that made us move to the level of “We want to disrupt our core group to make a change.”On how the play of Sanford and Kyrou affected decisions at the deadline:”Certainly Sanford has played his way into that equation, whether it was with O’Reilly or Perron or different players now. Craig has switched his lines up a little bit right now. We’re seeing strong play, not only goal scoring but away from the puck, a more determined player, where Craig is finding the comfort level to count on later in games and in different situations.”I think Jordan Kyrou reflects how we’ve treated most of our younger players. In a competitive market when you’re trying to develop but also win, winning trumps development in our organization at this particular time. There’s other organizations where development trumps winning and we’re not in that situation. Jordan is getting a lot of work done with our assistant coaches in video. He’s also working on the ice. He is creating a comfort level with the coach to play later in games. I saw that in the last game. He played nine minutes the game before and the last one was up to 12. Some nights it might get to 15 and some nights it might get to six.”I think what Jordan is finding now is the commitment you need to have on a day-to-day basis to prepare yourself. Being around O’Reilly and being around Schenn and Schwartz up front and on the back end we have Parayko and Pietrangelo that are very good barometers for the level it’s going to take. We need him to look at our top athletes and how they prepare, not what’s the middle guy doing and get to that level.”Did the team’s four-game win streak change the team’s outlook?”If we hadn’t won the last four we’d be in that quagmire fighting for that last playoff spot. Your position in the standing does reflect where you’re at. Before the losses started to pile up, I thought we were playing pretty good hockey and even in the first couple losses I thought we were playing pretty good hockey. You can’t have a steady diet of giving up three-plus goals a night in the NHL. I don’t care how you’re playing or if they’re fluky goals or lucky goals, no matter what, you can’t count on scoring four-plus a night.”What’s happened the last four games, and with all due respect to the teams we played at home, we got a Jersey team that’s in that rebuild mode and we got a tired Arizona team and I thought we played pretty strong eliminating the chances. Then we went on the road. We played two quality teams that were rested and fighting for something important and we were able to put that same game out there, so it did reconfirm that we were on the right track.”On Pietrangelo’s contract situation and potential free agency:”Alex is a 30-year-old pro. He’s the captain of our franchise, he’s someone that I have the utmost respect for. Our goal is still to try to get him signed. I think I’ll address the issue if he doesn’t sign what will happen at that point. Our focus is to see if we can get him signed but it’s certainly not going to happen between now and our last regular-season game and if we’re good enough to make the playoffs, our last playoff game. It’s not something we’re working on now, it’s not something we’ve worked on all year.”On Marco Scandella and his early play:”Certainly the early returns are positive. But when you rely on your pro scouts and we have a very good analytical department, very good pro scouting department, we’ve all watched video on him. We thought knowing what we asked Jay to provide for us, which was a big body, a good skater, a simple first-pass player, someone who could kill plays with his stick, that’s what Marco had done in the past. I also think that talking to him, I think he might have more of a comfort level being in the West. His best hockey was played in Minnesota. Going to the East, not that he didn’t play great hockey, but the two environments that he was in weren’t excelling to push for championships at that time.”I think he’s come in and fit in very good with Colton. We’re pleased with how he’s playing but we didn’t bring him in not thinking he would be able to contribute for us.”

