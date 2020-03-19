🔥Armie Hammer’s Batman Cowl From George Miller’s Never-Made Justice League Looks Totally Badass🔥

Before the movement surrounding Zack Snyder’s differing cut to the theatrical version of 2017’s Justice League was even a concept, George Miller was set to direct a DC team-up film called Justice League: Mortal a decade prior. The film was scrapped during pre-production due to the Writer’s Guild Strike back in 2007 and 2008. But it turns out the Weta workshop got as far as crafting Armie Hammer’s Batman cowl. Take a look:

Wow. That’s almost as much as we’ve seen of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader – just look at those fine pointy ears! You can vaguely recognize Armie Hammer’s chin on the model where this badass mold sits atop. Ryan Unicomb shared the never-before-seen Justice League: Mortal Batman cowl since the world is on “lockdown” and in need of an injection of some “cool shit” as he put it on his Instagram.

It definitely looks like it would have been a badass version of the Dark Knight. Considering Armie Hammer was just entering his twenties at the time he was hired to star in George Miller’s take on The Justice League, he would have portrayed the youngest big-screen Batman to date. The cowl (especially the long ears) does remind of Batman Beyond, which follows a teenager taking on an elderly Bruce Wayne’s superhero mantle.

Justice League: Mortal wasn’t about Terry McGinnis though. Back in 2017, Armie Hammer talked a bit about the vision for the Caped Crusader in the movie from the Mad Max: Fury Road director. In his words:

It was darker. It’s funny, it was pre-Christian Bale, but the Christian Bale Batman had a lot more in common with it than any of the previous ones, whether it be the George Clooney, the Michael Keaton, all those, which were almost campy. This was one about a guy who is severely, psychologically, almost deranged. It was dark and it was really intense and this guy had major trust issues, the whole thing. It was a great concept and a really cool idea.

Huh. At the time Armie Hammer was hired to play Batman, he was a brand new actor with minor guest roles on Arrested Development, Veronica Mars and Desperate Housewives under his belt. Although he was initially bummed about the movie falling through, now he’s happy he didn’t take on the role so early in his career. Since then, Hammer has become a big name known for his roles in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Call Me By Your Name.

Aside from Armie Hammer’s Batman, Adam Brody was going to play The Flash and D.J. Cotrona would be Superman. Strangely enough, both these actors recently worked together in last year’s Shazam! as adult versions of Billy Batson’s foster family. It’s a cool DC connection that the cast didn’t notice until later!

Robert Pattinson is set to play Batman next for Matt Reeves’ noir take on the hero. The Batman started filming back in January but delayed shooting in London over the weekend due to coronavirus concerns. The movie is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021 if things stay on schedule.