🔥Armenia postpones referendum until after coronavirus emergency🔥

YEREVAN (Reuters) – Armenia will hold a referendum on constitutional reforms after a state of emergency linked to the coronavirus pandemic ends, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

The referendum had been planned for April 5.

Armenia’s government earlier on Monday announced a state of emergency for one month to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

