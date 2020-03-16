🔥Armenia declares one-month state of emergency for coronavirus🔥

YEREVAN (Reuters) – Armenia on Monday declared circumstances of emergency until April 14 to slow the spread of coronavirus, and postponed a referendum on changes to the Constitutional Court until following the emergency.

By Monday, Armenia, a national country of 3 million people, had reported 30 coronavirus cases, with an increase of than 380 people in quarantine.

All educational institutions will shut before end of the emergency, as the borders with neighboring Iran and Georgia will undoubtedly be closed, the national government said.

Foreigners from countries with a higher incidence of coronavirus will undoubtedly be barred from entering, while Armenian citizens can leave only by air. Goods transport will continue.

Public events and mass gatherings with over 20 folks are also banned.

Hawaii of emergency requires parliamentary approval, and is likely to receive it.

The referendum, which have been planned for April 5, is because of choose the suspension of seven judges who have been appointed before a peaceful revolution against corruption and cronyism brought Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to power 2 yrs ago.

Armenia’s neighbor Georgia said it could ban all foreigners from entering for 14 days from March 18 in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Georgia has confirmed 33 cases, the best number in the South Caucasus region. Two patients have recovered while 637 folks are in quarantine.

Many restaurants, cafes and bars in the administrative centre Tbilisi closed their doors on Monday, on government advice.

Winter resorts in the united kingdom of 3.7 million, a favorite tourist destination, will turn off from Tuesday.