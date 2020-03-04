armed-thugs-snatch-1,500-bulldog-puppy-out-on-walk-in-south-east-london

Police were today hunting two thugs who stole a dog at knifepoint during his morning walk.

Three-month-old British bulldog Spot was dragged away and bundled into a car in Orpington just before 9am yesterday.

His owner, whose stepfather was walking the dog, said two men had their car boot open and pulled out a knife before snatching the dog, worth about £1,500.

He said his stepfather tried to chase them in his own car, with his mother.

He added: “I can’t believe someone would do this. I guess they probably want to sell him.”

Police today said they were hunting for two young black men who fled in a Mercedes with registration LR18 UGP and asked anyone who can help to call the 101 line.

