🔥Armed response UK soldiers deployed after suicide attack on Sikh temple in Kabul🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
armed-response-uk-soldiers-deployed-after-suicide-attack-on-sikh-temple-in-kabul

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British soldier with the Nato-led Resolute Support Mission forces in Afghanistan arrives at the scene of a suicide attack in Kabul today. 

Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a temple belonging to the Sikh religious minority this morning, killing at least 25 people including a child.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left at least seven injured. 

Afghanistan’s interior ministry said police responded promptly, sparking a gun battle at the Sikh gurdwara.

The ministry shared photographs that showed about a dozen children, many of them barefoot and crying, being helped to safety by special forces.

You May Also Like

march-25,-1947-•-‘dear-wife-goodbye.’-111-die-in-central-illinois-mine-disaster

🔥March 25, 1947 • ‘Dear wife. Goodbye.’ 111 die in central Illinois mine disaster🔥

european-shares-take-u-turn-on-rising-virus-death-toll

🔥European shares take U-turn on rising virus death toll🔥

how-to-watch-theatre,-dance,-comedy-and-classical-music-online

🔥How to watch theatre, dance, comedy and classical music online🔥

london-construction-sites-halt-work-to-ease-tube-pressure-during-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥London construction sites halt work to ease Tube pressure during coronavirus pandemic🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *