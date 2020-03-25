🔥Armed response UK soldiers deployed after suicide attack on Sikh temple in Kabul🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British soldier with the Nato-led Resolute Support Mission forces in Afghanistan arrives at the scene of a suicide attack in Kabul today.

Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a temple belonging to the Sikh religious minority this morning, killing at least 25 people including a child.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left at least seven injured.

Afghanistan’s interior ministry said police responded promptly, sparking a gun battle at the Sikh gurdwara.

The ministry shared photographs that showed about a dozen children, many of them barefoot and crying, being helped to safety by special forces.