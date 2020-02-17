🔥Armed gang steals hundreds of toilet paper rolls in Hong Kong amid coronavirus panic-buying🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Armed robbers have stolen hundreds of toilet rolls from a supermarket delivery man in Hong Kong, amid severe shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying.

Toilet rolls are in short supply in the city despite government assurance that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak.

Knife-wielding robbers stole 50 packs, worth about HK$1,700 (£167), in the Mong Kok district, police said on Monday.

According to local reports, the robbers threatened a delivery man after he unloaded rolls of toilet paper outside Wellcome Supermarket.

Two of the gang were caught and all the toilet paper was recovered but officers were still hunting a third thief.

Panic in Hong Kong over the coronavirus has emptied supermarket shelves, with people stockpiling toilet paper, cleaning products and basic foodstuffs.

Face masks and hand sanitisers have become almost impossible to find as people try to protect themselves from the disease.

The outbreak has already claimed 1,770 lives in mainland China.