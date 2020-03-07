🔥Arkansas police officer escorts girl to daddy-daughter dance🔥

A young girl who lost her father found an unlikely friend to escort her to her Arkansas town’s daddy-daughter dance – Officer Nick Harvey, who usually spends his days patrolling the halls of Central Elementary. Harvey’s boss had told him about a volunteer opportunity to escort children in need to the event, and he showed up in a police cruiser to meet 8-year-old Avey Cox. Jamie Yuccas spoke with the pair and shares details of their heartwarming story.