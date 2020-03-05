🔥Arizona Muse and Julia Restoin Roitfeld donate clothing to Vestiaire Collective charity sale for International Women's Day🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When it comes to finding a pre-loved bargain, few sites offer as many gems as Vestiaire Collective.

And today some extra-special items have landed on site, thanks to an International Women’s Day initiative organised by the luxury re-sale site.

In a bid to “highlight some of today’s most inspiring female entrepreneurs, designers, models and stylists helping to drive change in the fashion industry,” Vestiaire Collective’s co-founders Fanny Moizant and Sophie Hersan have called on five influential women to donate items from their wardrobes for a charity sale.

The initiative, called ‘The Changemakers,’ brings together art director and model Julia Restoin Roitfeld, eco-activist and model Arizona Muse, designer Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri jewellery, creative director and granddaughter of founders of the fashion house M Missoni Margherita Missoni, and vintage stylist and designer Sami Miro.

Vestiaire Collective founders Fanny Moizant and Sophie Hersan

The women, who have been selected as examples of “female leadership” and for “driving sustainability forward in 2020,” have each donated a selection of items – among them the gold Givenchy heels Julia Restoin Roitfeld wore to the Met Gala in 2007, Rosh Mahtani’s Leone Medallion necklace designed to bring courage to its owner and a Dion Lee dress from Arizona Muse

All proceeds from the sales will go to charities close to each woman’s heart (most chose Women 4 Women except Julia Restoin Roitfeld who chose Smile Train and Sami Miro who chose Anne Douglas Center for Women), with Vestiaire Collective matching all proceeds from the sale.

The charity sale went live today, and is shoppable online here