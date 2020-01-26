🔥Aristocrat is cleared of Extinction Rebellion charges because she is hard of hearing🔥

A 77 year old aristocrat who lay in the road during an Extinction Rebellion protest was cleared of disobeying police instructions because she is hard of hearing.

Grandmother, Lady Dido Berkeley, suffers from auditory-dyslexia, a condition that makes it hard for her to pick out sounds from background noise, and said insisted she could not hear police reading the charge to her.

She had lain down in the road outside Parliament during the Extinction Rebellion Easter uprising.

The veteran campaigner said she felt it was “the only option left for her” after writing to the government about climate change and they did nothing.

She told City Of London Magistrates’ court she knew she should not be lying on the road during the protests on April 17 last year and told police “no comment” when they asked her to move to Marble Arch to continue her protest.

But the environmentalist was arrested for failure to comply with a public assembly order from a senior police officer.

Lady Berkeley said she had accepted the likelihood that she would be arrested for lying down in the road, but was actually charged with a different offence.

However she was cleared because it was accepted her auditory-dyslexia meant she had been unable to hear the officer state the Act under which she would be arrested.