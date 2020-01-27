🔥Ariana Grande’s reaction to Billie Eilish dedicating Grammy to her is a nod to the sisterhood🔥

We stan an entertainment industry friendship and the reaction of Ariana Grande to Billie Eilish dedicating the album of the year Grammy win to her really warms our hearts.
Billie swept this year’s musical event, but it was her speech for winning for album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go that confused the star.
Standing on stage alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, Billie didn’t think she was worthy to be there picking up the gong – feeling there was another singer who deserved it more.
‘Let me just say I think Ariana deserves this,’ Billie said, asking everyone to sit down. ‘Thank U Next got me through some sh*t. I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much. I’m not going to waste your time, I’m really not.’
Finneas added: ‘We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy whatever that means. We stand up here confused and grateful.’
It was Ariana’s sweet reaction that was the real cherry on top of this girlpower cake, as the hitmaker sat in the audience and fobbed off the singer by waving her arms in that way mums do when they tell you not to worry about something.
As Billie continued her tribute, Ariana blew the 18-year-old a kiss.
Billie Eilish won Album of the Year, said she thought Ariana Grande deserved the award, and THIS was Ari’s response. ❤️ #Grammys https://t.co/ENlEfQ94bX pic.twitter.com/Qy3yV61R5H
— E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020
Ah, guys, we love a love-in!
Billie won five categories (having been nominated for six), also taking home song of the year, record of the year, best pop vocal album, and best new artist.
Duh!
In the album of the year category, Billie beat out Bon Iver (I, I), Lana Del Rey (Norman Fing Rockwell!), Ariana (Thank U, Next), H.E.R. (I Used To Know Her), Lil Nas X (7), Lizzo (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)), and Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride).
Not a bad win, if we do say so ourselves. Even if Lewis Capaldi’s reaction to one of her wins will go down in history…
She was pipped to the post only in one category, with Lizzo taking out best pop solo performance with Truth Hurts.
Grammy Awards full winners list
Album of the year
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Record of the year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Song of the year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best new artist
Billie Eilish
Best pop solo performance
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Best rap/sung performance
Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best country pop/duo performance
Dan + Shay
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle
Best rap album
Igor, Tyler, the Creator
Best pop duo/group performance
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best pop vocal album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Best dance recording
Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers
Best dance/electronic album
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Best contemporary instrumental album
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best rock performance
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Best metal performance
7empest — Tool
Best rock song
This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album
Social Cues — Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best R&B performance
Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best traditional R&B performance
Jerome — Lizzo
Best R&B song
Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best urban contemporary album
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Best R&B album
Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best rap performance
Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best rap/sung performance
Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best rap song
A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best rap album
Igor — Tyler, the Creator
Best country solo performance
Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance
Speechless — Dan + Shay
Best country song
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best country album
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best new age album
Wings — Peter Kater
Best improvised jazz solo
Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist
Best jazz vocal album
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Best jazz instrumental album
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album
The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
Best latin jazz album
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best gospel performance/song
Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best gospel album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album
Burn the Ships — For King & Country
Best roots gospel album
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin pop album
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano)
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best American roots performance
Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles
Best American roots song
Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana album
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Best bluegrass album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best contemporary blues album
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
Rapture, Koffee
Best world music album
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Best children’s music album
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Best spoken word album
Becoming, Michelle Obama
Best comedy album
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Best musical theatre album
Hadestown
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A Star Is Born
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Chernobyl
Best song written for visual media
I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born
Best album notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best historical album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Best engineered album, non-classical
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Finneas
Best remixed recording
I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best music video
Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best music film
Homecoming – Beyonce
MORE: Nipsey Hussle honoured in emotional Grammys tribute alongside Kobe Bryant
MORE: BTS make guest appearance at the 2020 Grammys with Lil Nas X, still crush it like it was their own show