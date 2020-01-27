🔥Ariana Grande fights back tears as she changes Thank U, Next lyrics in tribute to dad at Grammys🔥

Ariana Grande was overwhelmed with emotion and fought back tears during her performance at the Grammys tonight.

The 26-year-old singer graced the stage at the Staples Center on Sunday (26 January) to perform a medley of her recent hits, after snubbing the awards last year over a song choice dispute.

From beginning to end, Ari absolutely slayed her performance with renditions of Imagine and 7 Rings but it was her performance of Thank U, Next where emotions rose to the surface.

Ari famously mentioned some of her ex-boyfriends like Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller at the beginning of the song but changed the lyrics to honour her beloved father, Edward Butera.

‘I be thanking my dad, ‘cause he’s really awesome,’ Ari sang while holding back the tears. She became even more choked up on the next line and shook her head to get herself back on track.

We’re with you, Ari.

Perhaps Ariana’s emotional tribute to her dad was inspired by Camila Cabello, who had just delivered a heartfelt performance of First Man for her father. Videos of the Havana singer spending time with her father over the years were screened on the stage making for a sweet tribute.

Ariana’s performance was a triumphant moment for the singer as she decided not to perform at the 2018 Grammys last minute.

She had wanted to perform her new song 7 Rings in a two-part medley. However, she was reportedly prohibited from choosing the second song.

Ariana will be hoping to win one of the five awards she’s up for, including record of the year for 7 Rings (ironically), album of the year with Thank U, Next, and best pop duo/group performance with Social House for their collaboration Boyfriend.

Earlier in the night, the popstar had walked the red carpet in a stunning grey custom-made Giambattista Valli gown with a huge tulle skirt and matching gloves.

Of course, Ari wore her trademark ponytail hairstyle giving her extravagant outfit all the shine it deserves.





