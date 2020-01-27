🔥Ariana Grande arrives at the Grammys in Cinderella-style gown because she shall go to the ball🔥

Ariana Grande made quite an entrance at the Grammy Awards tonight, with the popstar donning a huge princess-style gown.

The Thank U, Next singer brought life to the red carpet wearing a larger than life gown that she almost got lost in.

After arriving at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ariana hit the red carpet dressed in a grey custom-made Giambattista Valli gown with a huge tulle skirt and matching gloves.

Of course, Ari wore her trademark ponytail hairstyle giving her extravagant outfit all the shine it deserves.

Fans are no doubt thrilled to finally see Ariana, 26, on the Grammys red carpet after she snubbed last year’s ceremony over a song choice dispute.

Instead of joining her famous peers at the star-studded music event, the popstar watched the ceremony at home and still wore the Zac Posen-designed gown she had intended to wear on the red carpet.

Ariana pulled out of the event reportedly over a clash with Grammys producers as she wanted to perform her new song 7 Rings in a two-part medley. However, she was reportedly prohibited from choosing the second song.

But this year, Ari’s had a huge change of heart about the awards and will perform while she’s also nominated for five awards.

Reacting to news of her performance, she tweeted: ‘I’m excited to share this w you [sic].’ In response to a fan who asked if she would bring her friends, Ari said: ‘I hope. we’ll all just pile up on top of each other in the seats i’m allotted.’

Ariana will be hoping to win one of the five awards she’s up for, including record of the year for 7 Rings (ironically), album of the year with Thank U, Next, and best pop duo/group performance with Social House for their collaboration Boyfriend.

Earlier in the week, Ariana bumped into K-pop stars BTS backstage at rehearsals for their respective performances.

The Grammys 2020 are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Alicia Keys hosting for the second year in a row.





