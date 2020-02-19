🔥Are you being stalked?🔥

IF YOU ARE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER CALL 911IF YOU ARE BEING STALKED, YOU MIGHT:Feel fear of what the stalker will do.Feel vulnerable, unsafe, and not know who to trust. Feel anxious, irritable, impatient, or on edge.Feel depressed, hopeless, overwhelmed, tearful, or angry.Feel stressed, including having trouble concentrating, sleeping, or remembering things.Have eating problems, such as appetite loss, forgetting to eat, or overeating.Have flashbacks, disturbing thoughts, feelings, or memories.Feel confused, frustrated, or isolated because other people don’t understand why you are afraid.These are all common reactions to being stalkedIF SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS BEING STALKED, YOU CAN HELPListenShow supportDon’t blame the victim for the crimeRemember that every situation is different, and allow the person being stalked to make choices about how to handle it. Find someone you can talk to about the situationTake steps to ensure your own safetyFOR ASSISTANCE & INFORMATIONVictimConnect: 855-484-2846National Center for Victims of Crime: Stalking Resource Center Download a copy of this document and other stalking resources developed for National Stalking Month REPRODUCED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR VICTIMS OF CRIME:This document was developed under grant number 2008-WT-AX-K050 from the Office on Violence Against Women of the U.S. Department of Justice. The opinions and views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice. For more information on the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women, visit http://www.ovw.usdoj.gov.This document is available in print or as a PDF and may be reproduced only in its entirety. Any alterations other than the addition of agency contact information in the space provided above must be approved by the Stalking Resource Center. Contact us at (855) 484-2846 or src@ncvc.org.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.