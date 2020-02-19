🔥Are bank notes vegan? The big debate around the new polymer notes🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The new polymer £20 bank note, featuring artist JMW Turner, is set to come into circulation.

However, the note has sparked controversy, with vegan groups denouncing the use of animal by-products in its creation.

The notes are made from polymer, another name for plastic, instead of paper. This said to improve their durability and to help prevent forgery.

However, nearly 50 million polymer £5 and £10 notes have had to be replaced since they were launched by the Bank of England due to wear and damage, according to new figures.

Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, at the unveiling of the new £20 note featuring JMW Turner at the Turner Gallery, Margate (PA)

When does the new polymer £20 note come into circulation?

The new polymer note, which contains sophisticated security features, will be issued for the first time on February 20 2020, as the notes leave cash centres and enter general circulation.

The existing £20 note is the most common of the Bank’s notes in circulation, and also the most forged, making up around 88% of detected banknote forgeries in the first half of this year according to Bank of England statistics.

The new note depicts artist JMW Turner’s celebrated painting the Fighting Temeraire – a tribute to the ship HMS Temeraire which played a role in Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Other features of the new banknote include the quote: “Light is therefore colour”, taken from an 1818 lecture by Turner referring to the use of light, shade, colour and tone in his pictures.

Turner’s signature from his will, the document with which he bequeathed many of his paintings to the nation, also appears on the new banknote.

Are they vegan?

The controversial bank notes contain tallow, an animal by-product.

Tallow is a rendered form of beef or mutton fat. Each note contains less than 0.05% animal fat.

The contentious substance is used to keep the note lubricated inside your wallet.This gives the note anti-static and anti-slip properties.

Without tallow Polymer notes can create static electricity problems as they go through a counting machine.

This can cause notes to stick together and lead to counting errors.

Will the old paper bank notes still be valid?

People can carry on spending the current paper £20 notes, featuring the economist Adam Smith for no.

The Bank of England have said that notice will be given six months ahead of legal tender status of the paper £20 being withdrawn.

Even after legal tender status is withdrawn, many banks will continue to accept deposits of the old £20 note.

You will also be able to exchange old £20 notes for new ones with the Bank of England directly.