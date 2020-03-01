architect-rem-koolhaas

Architect Rem Koolhaas

At New York’s Guggenheim Museum, a thought-provoking exhibition recently opened with virtually no art. Its subject? Rural spaces. “Countryside: The Future” is presented by a man famous for designing buildings that define urban skylines, Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. He spoke with correspondent Seth Doane about how he re-envisioned cities like Rotterdam; immersed himself in the world of fashion; and developed his new show aimed at bringing focus to life beyond city limits.

