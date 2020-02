🔥Archeologists discover a skeletal wall in a Belgium cathedral🔥

Belgium, a tourist hotspot full of fortresses, cathedrals, and history museums, has discovered a wall made of skeletons in Saint-Bavoā€™s cathedral in Ghent, a medieval city in the northwest region of the country.

Saint-Bavoā€™s cathedral is a gothic 10th century building that survived both the first and second world wars. Workers building a new visitorsā€™ centre at the cathedral stumbled upon a grim discovery: walls literally made of hundreds of human bones and shattered skulls .

Archaeologists said that the bones most likely came from a graveyard outside the church. TheĀ practice of building ossuaries ā€“Ā housing skeletal remains when cemeteries were overcrowded ā€“ was not uncommon in medieval Europe.

ā€œGiven that the faithful believed in a resurrection of the body, the bones were considered the most important part,ā€ project leader, Janiek De Gryse told the Brussel Times.

ā€œThat is why stone houses were sometimes built against the walls of city graveyards: to house skulls and the long bones in what is called an ossuary.ā€

Archeologists found out that the bones belonged to adult humans, with the wall made of their thigh bones, shin bones, and a number of shattered skulls. Adult skeletal remains were used because these bones are stronger to hold up the walls. Childrenā€™s bones and other fragile bones were not used in the construction of the gothic wall.

ā€œWhen clearing graves, people often hurried and did not bother collecting smaller or fragile bones such as vertebrae, ribs, bones from hands and feet. So a selection of skulls and long bones emerged,ā€ DeGryse said.

De Gryse also said that these bones will be removed from the wall and the discovery will not be made into a tourist attraction.

Moving human bones from one place to another, maintaining, and displaying them was a way to honour the dead in medieval Europe. The Catacombs of Paris are one of the most renowned ossuaries holding the remains of over 6 million people. Moreover, one of the largest and best preserved ossuaries in Europe is the St Leonardā€™s Church in Hythe, Kent containing about 4000 dead people.