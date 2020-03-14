Archbishop lifts requirement to attend weekend Mass

ST. LOUIS — Catholics can skip Mass: Archbishop Robert J. Carlson on Friday lifted the requirement to attend weekend Mass for all Catholics in the St. Louis Archdiocese through the end of the month. The Mass schedule will remain mostly unchanged, he said in a news release, but he urged “all those who are sick, elderly or vulnerable” to remain home.Priests in the archdiocese have been urged to try to follow crowd size recommendations of a maximum of 1,000 people in St. Louis and 250 in St. Louis County. He also urged them to keep daily Masses available because they are not generally as crowded so parishioners have space to maintain distance from one another.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

He says the taxing district has collected enough money to restart operations, and adding the third car will make the system viable.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.