🔥Apple warns of global iPhone supply shortages amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Apple has warned customers of global “iPhone supply shortages” after its factories and stores closed in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has told investors it will not meet its second-quarter revenue guidance because the Covid-19 spread cut production of iPhones.

Its manufacturing facilities in China have begun to reopen, but they were ramping up more slowly than expected, Apple said in a statement on Monday.

Apples makes most of its iPhones and products in China.

Employees wear face masks as they stand in a reopened Apple Store in Beijing. Apple Inc. (AP)

Demand for iPhones has also dropped in China, the firm’s third biggest retail market, as most of its 42 stores in the country had been closed or operating with reduced hours.

The technology firm said: “These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.”

Fearing a virus outbreak, Apple closed all stores in China on February 1 (File photo) (Getty Images)

“The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,” it added.

Analysts at Nomura again downgraded Apple’s China first-quarter economic growth forecast, to 3 per cent, half the pace in the fourth quarter, and said there was a risk it could be even weaker.

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo (AP)

Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand had been strong and was in line with the company’s expectations.

On January 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between 63 billion and 67 billion (£48.4 billion and £51.5 billion).

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

Apple’s second quarter ends March 30. The company said the situation was evolving and it would provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

Chinese authorities say the stabilisation in the number of new cases is a sign that measures they have taken to halt the spread of the disease are having an effect.

The number of new daily infections in mainland China had not been below 2,000 since January 30, while the daily death toll had not come under 100 since February 11.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Chinese data “appear to show a decline in new cases”.

“This trend must be interpreted very cautiously. Trends can change as new populations are affected,” he added

The death toll from Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.