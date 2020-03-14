The latest headlines in your inbox

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China due to coronavirus.

The company said on Friday that the move would be in place until March 27.

The aim is to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission, CEO Tim Cook said.

“We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27,” he wrote in a letter posted on the company’s website.

“In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China.

“That means team members should work remotely if their job allows.”

