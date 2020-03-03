🔥Apple agrees to pay up to $500m over claims it slowed down old iPhones – how to work out if you can claim🔥

Two rumours consistently persist about our smartphones: one, that Facebook is using it to listen in to everything you say, and two, that Apple intentionally slows older iPhones so you have to buy a new one.

Whilst Facebook has categorically denied the first, and many stories have debunked it, Apple actually admitted to the second back in 2017. The tech giant said it implemented a feature on the iPhone 6, 6S and SE devices in 2016, which would slow down the phones caused by ageing batteries. It also rolled out the feature to iPhone 7 in December 2017.

The company said the reason for the issue was because ageing lithium batteries delivered power unevenly. This could cause iPhones to shut down unexpectedly and endanger the circuits inside the devices. However, following the backlash, the company apologised in a statement on its website, saying: “We apologise. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making.

“First and foremost, we have never – and would never – do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

That didn’t lead to the end of the issue, however. In October 2018, both Apple and Samsung were fined by the Italian Competition Authority €5 million each for releasing software updates that “significantly reduced” the performance of its devices. Samsung denied the allegation and said it would appeal the decision.

Which brings us to the present day. Apple has agreed to pay between $310 million and $500 million (£243 million – £391 million) to settle a different lawsuit, this time in California, which accuses the company of intentionally slowing down iPhones. If the settlement is approved, affected phone owners could get up to $25 (£19.56) per handset.

Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing. The company has been approached for comment.

If you own an iPhone 6, 6s, 7 or SE phone then you may have a chance to claim the $25 from Apple, as long as you meet the eligibility requirements related to the operating system you had running. The settlement covered US owners of devices running the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system, or iOS 11.2 or later when it comes to the iPhone 7, before December 21, 2017.

However, it’s worth noting you need to file claims in order to receive the money but if too many people file claims then the reward money is like to be reduced.

As the settlement has not technically been approved yet, you’ll have to hold on to wait and see if it goes through.