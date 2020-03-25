🔥App will help track areas in London at high risk from coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A smartphone app that tracks symptoms of coronavirus has been launched by London scientists.

Covid Symptom Tracker, a project led by King’s College London, monitors symptoms and allows anyone to self-report to help inform research.

The app is aimed at helping to slow the outbreak by letting researchers identify how fast the virus is spreading through neighbourhoods so they can identify the highest-risk parts of London.

It also hopes to identify who is most at risk by better understanding symptoms’ links to underlying health conditions.

Anyone can download and report symptoms via the app, available on iOS and Android, but must seek official advice from the NHS if they feel unwell.