🔥Apex Legends update: Sytem Override collection event patch notes🔥

Apex Legend’s new limited-edition collection event System Override has arrived – and with it comes some huge changes to the current meta.

With the arrival of System Override, you can drop into a unique game mode called Deja Loot, earn new weapon and Legend skins and try out the brand new Evo Shield.

The most significant changes made concern balancing some of the Legends and also increasing your base inventory slots, which is sure to shake up playstyles.

Read on the patch notes in full…

Unlock new robotic skins in System Override (EA/Respawn Entertainment)

Limited Time Mode added – Deja Loot

Deja Loot is a unique take on the Apex games which will greatly change up how you play the game.

A glitch in the system has caused all loot to spawn in the same location every match.

The circle will also be fixed and move in the same path and locations, which will change each day. The loot location, however, stays the same for the whole event.

The first week will be played on World’s Edge and the second week will see the return of Season 2’s destroyed version of Kings Canyon.

New equipment type: Evo Shield

When you pick up Evo Shield it will start out weaker than a Common Body Shield (White), but as you do damage to non-downed players throughout the match it can become even stronger than Epic Body Shields (Purple).

Evo Shields change colour as they progress. Progress also carries over from person to person, so if you can best someone who did the hard work of getting the shield to red, you’ll be in a sweet spot.

The Evo Shield will only be available in the Deja Loot game mode. After the event and depending on player feedback, it could become a permanent addition to the Apex games.

Exclusive event prize track with two Legendary weapon skins

24 Event Limited premium cosmetic available directly or through System Override Event Packs

Octane Heirloom Set Preview

Unlock all 24 System Override cosmetics during the event and unlock the Octane Heirloom set for free

Meta Changes:

Bloodhound

The intent is for Bloodhound to use their tactical as they are approaching towns pre-combat versus reacting while in a fight.

Increased the scan distance for Eye of the Allfather by 3x.

Increased time to activate: .4s -> .8s

Increased duration of scan: 2s -> 3s

Gibraltar

Gun Shield health reduced: 75 -> 50.

Crypto

Primary weapons will now automatically reload while in drone view

Inventory update

Base inventory slots increased 8 -> 10.

Common Backpack: expands inventory to 12 slots.

Rare Backpack: expands inventory to 14 slots.

Epic Backpack: expands inventory to 16 slots.

Grenade stacks reduced to 2 -> 1.

Light / Heavy / Energy ammo stacks reduced from 80 -> 60.

Syringe and Shield Cell stacks reduced from 6 -> 4.

Med Kit and Shield Battery stack reduced from 3 -> 2.

Peacekeeper Shotgun

Mag size reduced from 6 -> 5.

Increased reload time from 2.5s -> 2.65s.

Increased reload time with empty mag from 3.5s -> 3.6s.

Slightly increased the scale of the blast pattern from 1.6 -> 1.7.

Sentinel Sniper Rifle

Base damage increased from 65 -> 70

Reduced time it takes to rechamber from 1.85s -> 1.75s.

Quality of life adjustments

Muzzle flash: reduced the intensity of muzzle flash while aiming down the sight for all weapons except shotguns and snipers

Red dot sight has been added to the iron sights for Prowler and L-STAR; iron sights dot will stay properly centred during weapon sway and bob movements.

Heirloom crafting

The Heirloom system is being changed to make it easier for players to acquire their desired Heirloom sets.

Instead of an entire Heirloom set dropping at once, you’ll now receive Heirloom shards.

You’ll spend these shards on the exact Heirloom set you’d like. The shards will have the same drop rate as the previous system so that after 500 Apex Packs, you will have enough Heirloom Shards to obtain an Heirloom set from the shop.

And don’t worry, your existing progress towards the 500 Apex Packs will carry over with the switch.

Bug fixes

Fixed bug for cases where Bangalore would appear invisible when equipped with certain skins. The Apex Overdrive and Killer B skins have been re-enabled now for affected players.

For cases where sometimes Revenant’s Ultimate Totem could be destroyed or disabled when placed too close to some geometry, it will now be refunded back to the player at full charge when this happens.

Fixed a bug for where sometimes players would enter a match with a different character than they selected, and all loadouts being set back to default after the match.

Cleaned up some areas around World’s Edge with bad collision or provided ways for players to exploit them.

Fixed an exploit near Geyser where players could climb to a spot that provided an unfair advantage.

Fix for cases where players were able to punch and shoot enemies clipping through doors and other areas with thin geo.

Fixed bug for cases where full-auto mode would be disabled when players equipped the Anvil Receiver hop-up while in the single-fire mode for R-301 or Flatline.

Fix for cases where there could be a delay with firing the Havoc after cancelling a reload.

Fixed a bug where players could place Gibraltar’s Dome Shield on Crypto’s Drone allowing the Dome to be mobile while in use.

Fixed bug for cases where players were able to reroll Daily Challenges without being charged the Legends Tokens for reroll.

Fixed a bug for cases where unlocking new badges would not trigger the red dot notification to make players aware a new badge is available.

Fixed a bug where if players were respawned while spectating someone under Revenant’s death protection, they would return in that state permanently and unable to use healing items.

Fixed players getting assist credit by using abilities that place status effects (e.g. Crypto Drone, Revenant tactical etc) on enemies after they are knocked down.

Fixes for cases where the Store would show placeholder images when content would be slow to load.

Fix for cases where audio from Wattson’s skydive emote would continue to play after she lands.

Stability fixes to reduce crashing and script errors.

Various stability and polish bug fixes for Firing Range.

The changes to the inventory hope to reduce encounters will players who will just spam throw grenades towards the end of the game to win.

This also now makes Wattson a little less useful towards end-game encounters, as her ultimate ability is designed to intercept incoming grenades.

Meanwhile, Bloodhound finally feels like a Recon-class character with this crucial buff.

Increasing the radius of the scan ability will help make the Legend a bit more useful when approaching areas you suspect enemies to be lurking.

Apex Legends is available to download for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox and PC.

The System Override collection event runs from Tuesday March 3 to Tuesday March 17.