🔥Apex Legends System Override event: Date, loot and game mode information🔥

Time to drop, shock and rock – Apex Legends is having a new limited collection event running from March 3 to March 17.

System Override is bringing with it another return to Kings Canyon map, including a new mode called Deja Loot, 24 event cosmetics and a long-awaited Heirloom set for Legend Octane.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Limited time mode – Deja Loot

New weapon skins from the event (EA/Respawn Entertainment)

Have you ever wanted to go to a specific part of the map and find your beloved R-301 and purple body shield waiting for you? Then this mode is sure to pique your interest.

Deja Loot will see all items of loot spawn in the same location every match for as long as the event is running. The idea behind this event is to shake-up how people play the game – for example, if everyone knows where to find a purple extended light magazine for your R-99, you can expect a lot of other people to be heading there and fighting over it.

The first week of Deja Loot will take place on the current World’s Edge map, with the second week taking place in Kings Canyon.

New equipment

With this limited event comes a brand new shield for Legends to try out. The Evo Shield will start out weaker than a white common body shield, but as you deal out damage to other players through the match the shield will become stronger, levelling from white, blue, purple and now red, which is better than a gold-level body shield.

You’ll notice players wearing them by their perpetual glowing animation. After the event, Respawn will decide if they’ll add the Evo Shield to all matches, so they’d like your feedback.

New cosmetics and challenges

Like Apex’s last big Grand Soiree Arcade Event, there will be a better way to earn more rewards including cosmetics, loading screen and weapon charms.

There are 24 themed cosmetics coming with the Override event. All of them are also available through direct purchase in-game using Apex Coins or Crafting Materials, and you can unlock them in Event Apex packs during the event.

New cosmetics for Crypto and Revenant (EA/Respawn Entertainment)

Each Event Apex pack will come with one event item and two non-event items. If you unlock all 24 System Override Collection Pack Items during the event, you’ll unlock the Octane Heirloom set for free.

If you don’t manage to unlock this new Heirloom set during the event, it will be available via Apex Packs after the event ends.

Heirlooms, an ultra-rare set of cosmetic items in Apex Legends, are now going to be easier to acquire. Instead of getting a whole set in an Apex pack, which has a one per cent chance, you’ll now earn Heirloom shards. Using these shards you can pick up the Heirloom set you want.

When is the System Override Collection event taking place?

The event will go live on Tuesday, March 3 and the updates typically go live around 18:00 GMT.

It will run until from March 3 to March 17.