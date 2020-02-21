🔥Apex Legends brings back its original map King's Canyon – but for a limited time only🔥

Starting today, battle royale epic Apex Legends is reintroducing the King’s Canyon map, which the game launched with in its first season in 2019.

For a limited time only – until February 24 – players can return to where it all started.

Beloved by fans, the original map will appear in the game menu as a separate playlist, allowing you to choose between playing the game’s current new map World’s Edge or King’s Canyon.

Fans who haven’t followed the game since its inception are in for a treat, as it could be the first time newer players are seeing the original King’s Canyon map.

Fans will be excited to return to Relay as the King’s Canyon map makes a comeback (Apex Legends/Respawn Entertainment)

During the game’s second season Battle Charge, King’s Canyon underwent some dramatic changes to the original map, which saw giant monsters called Leviathans and loot-carrying creatures known as Flyers invade certain locations.

All the changes made to the original map were in an effort to push players into conflict with each other and see a lot more fire-fights breaking out.

Since this is the original launch day King’s Canyon, we might expect to see more spread out fights much like in the game’s infancy.

If you don’t get a chance to check out the original map this weekend, fret not; developers Respawn Entertainment revealed that King’s Canyon will be coming back half-way through Season 4: Assimilation, which was released this earlier month.

Apex Legends took the battle royale world by storm when it was released in February last year.

With a maximum limit of 60 players per game, teams of three choose from a roster of unique characters called Legends and drop into an arena with nothing to compete to become the Apex Champion by outliving all other opponents.

Emphasising teamwork and tactical thinking, each Legend has unique abilities which they can use to turn the tide of battle into their favour.

King’s Canyon will be available starting today, 21 February until Monday 24.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts