🔥Anya Hindmarch launches 'I Am A Plastic Bag' and fills her London stores with 90,000 plastic bottles🔥

When Anya Hindmarch released her ‘I’m Not A Plastic Bag’ collection of £5 canvas totes in 2007, the bags immediately sold out worldwide.

The simple design and powerful message of the bags nailed a zeitgeist, significantly raising the profile of the war against plastic.

13 years on, and Hindmarch is back with a new bag designed to fight the same cause.

The new tote, ‘I Am A Plastic Bag’, is made from an innovative new fabric, created from recycled plastic bottles and coated with recycled plastic windshields.

Anya Hindmarch’s new I Am A Plastic Bag

A limited number of the bags have been pre-launched today on Net-a-Porter to coincide with London Fashion Week, with the main collection due to drop in April.

Hindmarch has simultaneously also made a statement on the plastic we waste by closing her London stores for three days over London Fashion Week and filling them with used plastic bottles, all collected by the Anya Hindmarch team from their local communities.

Anya Hindmarch outside her Sloane Street store(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Any)

It has taken over 90,000 used plastic bottles to fill the stores, which happens also to be the number of plastic bottles that are purchased globally every six seconds.

(Anya Hindmarch)

Whilst Hindmarch does not believe that carbon offsetting is the answer, the label has partnered with EcoAct – a global climate change consultancy – to measure the emissions associated with the I Am A Plastic Bag collection and to make this a carbon-neutral project.

Prices for the bags start from £595 to £695. Clementine and charcoal colours will be available from February, with the full collection coming in April.

Shop the bags here.