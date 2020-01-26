🔥Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam likely to release on February 20, reports claim🔥

Still of Anushka Shetty in Nishabdam.Twitter

Nishabdam is definitely one of the most-awaited films of the year. The Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer, which went on floors last summer is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. Initially, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on January 31.

But now, due to some issues, it has been postponed. As per the latest reports, the latest release date is February 20. The promotions of the film are expected to kick-off pretty soon. The reasons for the delay are not yet known.

This edge-of-the-seat thriller has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen as the Seattle city head cop and also has Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and others in key roles.

Michael MadsenPR Handout

Teaser receives tremendous response

This thriller has completely been shot in Seattle and the post-production formalities of the film are happening at a brisk pace now. The teaser was released some time back and it received tremendous response.

After Baahubali, this is Anushka Shetty’s first film and expectations are high on this film. Shot in Telugu and Tamil, Nishabdam will be dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi, and English. While the cinematography has been handled by Shaneil Deo, Gopi Sunder composed the music and the action sequences were choreographed by Alex Terjiff.

After a long gap, Anushka and Madhavan have paired up for a film in which they will be seen as a speech-impaired artist and musician, respectively. With Baahubali, Anushka also became a pan India star and many of her fans are waiting to know what her next film would be.