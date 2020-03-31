🔥Antony Gormley and Grayson Perry among artists to design free creative activity pack for families🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Having the kids at home all the time means a need to get creative – but where do you start?

A crack team of artists have come together to help inspire families to get arty in isolation.

Antony Gormley, Grayson Perry, Gillian Wearing and Jeremy Deller are among those to join forces with Firstsite art gallery in Colchester to help put together a free downloadable pack of activities.

The pack called “Art is where the home is” will have tasks that only require materials you will already have in the house, including Gormley’s suggestion of a people’s paper chain and Deller’s call to write songs about toilet paper.

Michael Landy, who is known for his performance piece installation Break Down, in which he destroyed all of his belongings, suggests that children find something to disassemble and put back together again.

Mark Wallinger, Vanley Burke, Ryan Gander, Idris Kahn and Annie Morris will also contribute activities.

Firstsite director Sally Shaw says that while this is aimed at families with children, adults are equally encouraged to get involved.

She said: “Creating this activity pack is something we are able to do to help support everyone, building a virtual creative community to help combat feelings of isolation and anxiety.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from the artist community and thrilled to be able collaborate with such amazing artists to bring their ideas to the nation and help everyone get through this challenging time.”

The activity pack will be available to download for free from April 3 at www.firstsite.uk