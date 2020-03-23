🔥Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes and more encourage fostering a pet over coronavirus self-isolation period🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

As governments all over the world urge many to self-isolate, a number of celebrities have encouraged people to quarantine with a furry friend.

The likes of Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and more have revealed they are adopting or helping to foster pets during this time, urging others to do the same.

With pet shelters such as Austin Pets Alive putting out urgent appeals for people to adopt/foster “in case we are hit hard with staff shortages or a shutdown” amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the future for many animals in shelters remains unclear.

Porowski’s foster dog Neon (Instagram / @antoni)

Porowski chose to foster a pit-beagle mix puppy called Neon from Austin Pets Alive, revealing a shot of the pooch in a video for the shelter.

He said, “I’m here fostering little baby Neon. She’s a little pit beagle mix and it’s very important for us to support our local shelters because they’re getting a lot less foot traffic during this crazy old pandemic.”

“If you can’t commit to adopting, I would encourage fostering as well,” he told his fans.

He also shared videos of Neon on his Instagram stories, where he jokingly called out the dog for “barking all day” but being “stoic” on camera.

Camila Mendes, who lives in LA, revealed she had also decided to adopt a “cuddly lil quarantine companion” called Truffle.

She posted a picture of herself with her dog outside and wrote, “pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home! i adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help.”

She also shared another picture of Truffle cuddling a stuffed toy, saying, “hope you’re all taking care of yourselves and others around you, especially those more vulnerable than us. let’s tone down the panic, check our sources for reliable information, and focus on containing this thing reasonably and efficiently.”

Actor Camila Morrone also revealed she is fostering a puppy called Jack over the isolation period, which is something she called “the single best decision.”

She said, “Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision. For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it.”

The star, who is dating Leonardo DiCaprio, shared a picture of herself with her foster dog Jack, from Hollywood Huskies. She wrote, “these sweet creatures need you so badly.”

She added that after meeting her husky Jack she decided to foster his sister Jill too.

She captioned the post, “And then it happened. I’m officially obsessed with fostering. I couldn’t stand the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked if I could take in Jill (on the right) as well. These two beauties are looking for a permanent [home emoji]. Hopefully together?”

Other stars to foster or adopt include Kyle Chandler of Friday Night Lights, who adopted a dog named Clive.

Stars such as Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki also spread the news on Twitter, addressing Supernatural fans directly.

He said, “Many are seeking people to foster animals during the outbreak and will provide supplies to those willing to help. If you are able to take one in, please contact your local facility.”

Family Guy creator and star Seth MacFarlane also encouraged people to foster, tweeting, “Working from home? Now is the perfect time to #foster! Visit a local Best Friends Lifesaving Center or a shelter near you and sign up to be a foster today. You’ll support your shelter and save a life.”

A number of animal shelters have reported seeing a surge of interest in fostering, with Battersea Cats and Dogs telling the Evening Standard they were temporarily no longer accepting new fostering requests – urging people to instead make a donation to the charity.

The RSPCA has also reported a rise in fostering requests, though also urged people to donate to the charity.