🔥Antoine Griezmann's first season at Barcelona reminiscent of Philippe Coutinho, says Rivaldo🔥

Barcelona legend Rivaldo says Antoine Griezmann’s first season at Camp Nou is reminiscent of Philippe Coutinho’s time at the Blaugrana – and he believes both will need to step up to have a future at the Catalan club.

Griezmann has 14 goals in 37 appearances since signing for Barca in a €120 million deal in the summer, but the French forward has not really adapted fully to any position and is still under scrutiny from fans and the media.

“Many Barca fans were expecting much more from Antoine Griezmann in his first season at Barcelona, especially without Coutinho as well as Luis Suarez and Ousman Dembéle due to injury,” Rivaldo told Betfair. “But I don’t believe it’s time to start thinking of selling the player.

“[He’s] a world champion, who is well-adapted to Spanish football after his time at Ateltico Madrid and would be expected to make a bigger impact at Camp Nou. But Griezmann is still capable of making the difference, especially in Lionel Messi’s absence, so we must wait and see if he can get adapt to Barca’s system. Griezmann has the quality to succeed at the club.

“His first season is reminding me of Coutinho’s. Both were playing great football when they arrived at the club but didn’t manage to replicate it at Barcelona. I think he needs to dedicate himself a little bit more to truly produce his best football and become a decisive member of Quique Setien’s team.”

Coutinho moved on loan to Bayern Munich last summer and the Bavarian club have an option to buy the Brazilian for €120m, but now look unlikely to exercise that clause and Rivaldo says he could have a future at Barca.

“It looks like Bayern Munich won’t pay Philippe Coutinho’s option clause at the end of the season and the player is likely to return to Barcelona,” he said. “I always thought Coutinho would adapt better to Spanish football than German, as there are some language and lifestyle issues that could be a little different for a Brazilian in Germany.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone well for the player in either league and he will be returning to Barcelona. It’s up to the club and manager to decide whether he is going to have another chance next season or not. If the chance comes, Coutinho really needs to step up and show the great player he is, just like he did in England with Liverpool and has done with the Brazilian national team for which he is still an important player.

And he added: “Playing for Barcelona is a unique chance for a player and perhaps Coutinho’s experience in the Bundesliga has made him wake up and see that Barca could be the right place for him. Barca might prefer to get back some of his investment in the player, but I think Coutinho should fight to stay at Barca and try to convince the club of his qualities.”