🔥Antoine Griezmann away goal hands Barcelona Champions League advantage in Napoli draw🔥

Antoine Griezmann’s second-half goal saw Barcelona earn a 1-1 draw away to Napoli in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League last-16 tie at the San Paolo on Tuesday night.

Barca had 70 per cent of the possession in the first half, but Quique Setien’s side were unable to muster a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Lionel Messi was forced to drop deep and without injured forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the Catalans struggled to find spaces in and around the Napoli area.

Napoli’s forwards offered only an intermittent threat on the counter-attack, but Gennaro Gattuso’s side took the lead with their first real opportunity after half an hour.

Junior Firpo lost the ball to Piotr Zielinski and the Pole sent a low ball across to left side of the area for Dries Martens, who checked back and curled a shot past a static Marc-Andre ter Stegen from the edge of the box – although the Belgian’s effort took a slight deflection off Gerard Pique’s chest on its way in.

Barcelona improved after the break and equalised after 57 minutes, when Sergio Busquets played a pinpoint pass through to Nelson Semedo and the Portuguese in turn crossed low for Antoine Griezmann to net the equaliser from close range.

Messi almost went through with a couple of runs after that, but Barca had Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for a super save from Jose Callejon.

Barca went down to 10 men in the closing stages after Arturo Vidal was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, following a crunching tackle and a angry reaction in which he clashed heads with Mario Rui.

The Catalans will also be without Sergio Busquets for the second leg after he was booked and saw Gerard Pique limp off in the closing stages, leaving Setien’s side down to the bare bones for the return in three weeks’ time.

2020-02-25T21:57:36.163Z

Not an awful result for either side but you suspect that with that away goal in the bag it’ll be Barcelona that are most confident of going through.

FULL TIME

2020-02-25T21:55:34.376Z

FULL-TIME | Napoli 1-1 Barcelona |

SUBS

2020-02-25T21:52:35.396Z

90+3 mins: Pique was asking for a couple of minutes to run it off but that’s all that’s left and Barca can’t risk a man on one leg so Lenglet is sent on.

2020-02-25T21:51:11.300Z

90+2 mins: This would be a hammer blow. Gerard Pique goes over on his ankle as he lands after competing for a header and looks in real pain.

2020-02-25T21:50:05.396Z

90 mins: There’ll be five minutes added…

RED CARD!

2020-02-25T21:49:06.803Z

89 mins: Red card for Barcelona!Remarkable stuff! Vidal puts in a rubbish tackle on Rui, a clear booking, but the two react angrily and go head-to-head.The referee calls them over, shows Rui a yellow for his part, and then shows Vidal two – one for the tackle and one for his reaction!

SUBS

2020-02-25T21:46:48.343Z

88 mins: Ansu Fati is on in place of Griezmann for the last couple of minutes.

2020-02-25T21:46:11.453Z

86 mins: It’s Napoli who look the more likely to find a winner with some space on the break, but they’re also more open the other way than they have been all night. Frenkie De Jong is teed-up on the edge of the box but fires well over.

2020-02-25T21:41:33.233Z

82 mins: Into the final ten minutes. I suspect Barcelona would be happy enough with this result.

2020-02-25T21:36:15.646Z

76 mins: That’s a chance!Messi curls in a cracking corner, right under the bar, and Ospina is guilty of waiting for it, allowing Umtiti to get a sniff but he can only divert over the bar.

SUBS

2020-02-25T21:33:10.933Z

73 mins: Antoine Griezmann has been so much more involved since the break, and buys himself a free-kick in midfield. Matteo Politano is on for Callejon.

2020-02-25T21:27:32.790Z

69 mins: From the way Napoli began the game you feel they’d have taken 0-0, and 1-0 would’ve been a bonus. They’ve been notably more adventurous since it went 1-1 – that away goal for Barca makes it imperative that they win this to take an advantage to the Nou Camp.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-25T21:25:49.783Z

67 mins: Lionel Messi was shown a yellow card for that collision with Ospina, who is okay to carry on after some treatment.

2020-02-25T21:24:44.683Z

65 mins: Now good goalkeeping at the other end. Messi dazzles on the edge of the box before finding Vidal and looks to get on the end of his cross but Ospina dives in front of him to clear and gets clattered for his troubles.

2020-02-25T21:23:01.800Z

63 mins: That’s an even better save!Napoli have upped it since that Barca goal and Milik threads through to Callejon but in the time it’s taken him to have a touch, Ter Stegen flies out to block at his feet.

2020-02-25T21:20:58.800Z

61 mins: Good stop! Lorenzo Insigne jinks between Pique and Vidal before drilling low at goal from the angle and Ter Stegen gets down smartly to deny him.

GOAL!

2020-02-25T21:16:46.260Z

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona | Antoine Griezmann 57′ Finally, a bit of incision from Barcelona and they have a leveller straight away. Busquets creates it with a great ball in behind for Semedo. His cut-back finds Griezmann, but he still has plenty to do with a bobbling ball.He does it brilliantly, steering into the top corner.

SUBS

2020-02-25T21:15:00.223Z

56 mins: A first Barca change of the night, though it’s pretty much like-for-like. Arthur is on, Rakitic makes way.

SUBS

2020-02-25T21:13:09.000Z

53 mins: Dries Mertens came back on but that did look a very sore one and he can’t carry on. Milik is sent into the fray as his replacement.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-25T21:09:38.270Z

50 mins: Busquets is in the book, catching Mertens, and that will rule him out of the second leg. A painful one for Mertens, who pretty much volleyed the Spaniard’s high foot.

