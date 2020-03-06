🔥Anti-gang adviser attacks 'nonsense' charge🔥

A leading anti-gangs adviser has hit out at police after a judge threw out charges he faked a burglary at his flat.

Gwenton Sloley, 36, had already begun legal action against the Met after drugs police wrongly raided his home on October 22, 2018 and officers carried out a second raid on January 22 last year.

Following an 18-month investigation, Mr Sloley was charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by making a false allegation of burglary two weeks before the initial police raid.

The ex-gang member was also accused of having £1,985 at his home which police alleged was criminal property.

But on Monday, Judge Keith Raynor upheld a defence application to dismiss the charges following legal arguments at Woolwich crown court. The Crown Prosecution Service said it would not challenge the decision.

Mr Sloley, who has been lauded by the Home Office, trained law enforcers, health workers and faith groups on how to identify and engage with gangs. After being cleared, he told the Standard: “The case was nonsense. There was never any evidence to take me to court. This was nothing more than a vendetta.

“These officers unlawfully raided my house and tried to create a case around it. I have been hospitalised twice due to the stress. My family are now traumatised each time the door knocks.”

The Standard told last year how detectives forced entry to Mr Sloley’s Lewisham property as they looked for a crack cocaine dealer who moved out five years before he lived there.

The hunt saw four properties linked to Myles Prospere, 25, searched. As a result, Mr Sloley was blacklisted and NHS trusts and councils cancelled projects with his Crying Sons consultancy.

Mr Sloley, who helped set up the London Gang Exit programme, is seeking £3 million from the Met for defamation and £140,000 in lost earnings. At the time of the first search, Mr Sloley was in Manchester advising police. Police then raided the property a second time looking for Class A drugs. None was found.

Mr Sloley’s solicitor Tricia O’Sullivan, of Imran Khan & Partners, said: “Our client is delighted that … the charges against him have been dismissed.

“We now intend to give consideration to the commencement of civil proceedings against the appropriate body.”

The CPS said: “We carefully reviewed the evidence in this case and concluded that the evidential test was met. We respect the decision of the court.”

Scotland Yard declined to comment on Mr Sloley’s claims but said: “A complaint in relation to damage of reputation and character was received on October 30, 2018. A subsequent complaint was received in July 2019. Matters remain under investigation by the directorate of professional standards.”

Prospere was jailed in 2018 after admitting intent to supply and possession of a weapon.