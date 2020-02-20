🔥Anthony Martial on target again as Manchester United come from behind to draw with Club Brugge🔥

Anthony Martial’s strike was enough to salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United away at Club Brugge in the Europa League last-32 round first leg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a strong line-up although January arrivals Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes were only named among the substitutes.

The Norwegian opted to keep the 3-4-3 shape that worked a treat against Chelsea on Monday but it was the hosts who looked more energetic and hungry for the opener.

Emannuel Dennis, who scored twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season, was causing problems for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the back.

The Belgian side started brightly and were rewarded with the opener after a horrendous piece of defending from United.

Simon Mignolet sent a long goal-kick high up the field and with Maguire and Lindelof still retreating, Dennis raced past Brandon Williams and with Sergio Romero way off his line, produced a fine lob to put the Belgian side in front.

United quickly found themselves on the backfoot and Dennis, along with Mats Rits, both had chances to double the lead.

The visitors were really struggling to put together any clear-cut chances but as it turned out, Brugge were willing to gift them one. Maxim De Cuyper’s throw caught Brandon Mechele off guard and Martial raced onto it before slotting past Simon Mignolet.

Martial nearly grabbed a second, shooting from range, but Mignolet produced a fine save to tip it onto the post.

Dennis continued to cause problems for the United backline in the second half and Romero had to be on guard to beat away his near-post effort.

Ighalo finally got his chance to impress with 20 minutes to go, replacing Martial, but the Nigerian was starved of service up top.

Brugge had a golden chance to win it late on when Dennis’ low cross found Odilon Kossounou but the defender somehow struck wide. Bruno Fernandes entered the fray and nearly set up Juan Mata for a late winner but the offside flag was raised.

United kept the pressure up late on but were unable to find a winner, although the away goal puts them in control ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

James Robson’s final thoughts from the game in Belgium…”You couldn’t say that was convincing from United, but a draw and an away goal isn’t the worst outcome.”Bruges showed enough to suggest they will be a threat at Old Trafford for the second leg – but you would think Solskjaer will name a much stronger side to make sure he gets the job done.”

FULL TIME | Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester UnitedIt ends all square in Belgium but United go home with an away goal and will be favourites to progress at Old Trafford after Martial’s strike.Photo: AFP

90+5 mins: De Katelaere wide!Another huge chance to win it at the death but the teenager heads wide from the corner.United get away with it.

90+3 mins: Mechele goes into the book for bringing down Fernandes, who has had a big impact since coming on.Last chance to win it for United from the free-kick. Fernandes will take…

90 mins: Four minutes will be added on.Time for a winner?

87 mins: United are piling on the pressure now and Fernandes, with fresh legs, is proving to be a menace in a roaming role behind Ighalo.Will they find a late winner?

82 mins: Chance for Mata!Fernandes makes an instant impact, dinking a delightful ball into Mata’s path but it’s just offside and Mignolet saved anyhow.

80 mins: Ighalo sportingly puts the ball out of play so Dennis can receive treatment after a heavy challenge from Dennis.Solskjaer responds by sending on Bruno Fernandes for Dalot – that’s an attacking change.

77 mins: What a chance!Brugge surely won’t get a better chance to win it.Dennis turns Maguire inside out before sending in a low cross. Schrijvers cleverly lets it run to Kossounou, who has never scored a goal, and his finish tells the whole story as he shoots wide.

73 mins: De Cuyper has had a terrific game on his debut – a standing ovation from the home support – as he makes way for Siebe Schrijvers.

72 mins: Maguire makes a crucial challenge to deny Dennis the chance to latch onto the looping ball.The captain has improved after a rocky start tonight.

71 mins: Another change for United: Fred replaces Pereira, who had just been booked.

69 mins: Pereira gets his name taken for clipping De Cuyper. Looked unintentional.

67 mins: Martial’s had a decent game and got his goal tonight.Now it’s Odion Ighalo’s turn to see if he can become the first Nigerian to score for Manchester United. He’s on for the next 20 minutes or so.

65 mins: Brugge aren’t resting on their laurels here at all. They’re pressing high and hassling United, making them feel uncomfortable in possession.The next goal will be absolutely crucial in this tie but it looks like United are just biding their time here.

62 mins: Brugge make a change: The lively Tau comes off for 18-year-old Charles De Ketelaere.

James Robson at the Jan Breydel Stadium”Mata has improved this half – but the quality all round from United is so poor. Fred, Fernandes and Ighalo are all warming up and you feel his game needs the introduction of some fresh legs just to raise the energy.”

2020-02-20T19:14:38.000Z

60 mins: Mata shows a quick turn of pace and finds Martial in the right-hand channel before appearing to be fouled, but the referee says no. Bizarre.

2020-02-20T19:12:04.763Z

56 mins: Pereira begins the move forward and gets it back from Matic before striking wide. He wants a corner, but the official points for a goal kick.

52 mins: More questionable decisions from the Macedonian referee Aleksei Kulbakov, who misses a clear foul on Juan Mata and then De Cuyper.United then win a free-kick after Williams goes down and the crowd whistle furiously. Vanaken protests – and earns a yellow card for it.