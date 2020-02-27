🔥Anthony Martial injury rocks Manchester United after striker limps out of training🔥

Manchester United have been rocked by an injury to striker Anthony Martial ahead of their Europa League last-32 second-leg game against Club Brugge.

The French striker has been leading the line in a central role in recent weeks with Marcus Rashford ruled out for the rest of the season.

Martial has impressed in that role, scoring in his last three matches against Chelsea, Watford and Club Brugge.

Initially, the Manchester United official app had reported Martial was “rested” for the second leg clash but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 24-year-old had picked up a muscle injury.

“He didn’t feel right after the training yesterday, or [rather] he walked off during training and he’s injured,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“So hopefully it won’t be too bad but I don’t really know yet how long he’ll be [out for].”

That leaves Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood as Solskjaer’s only available options to play up front, with the former making his full debut against Club Brugge.

“He’s focused and of course he’s been looking forward to this,” Solskjaer said of the Nigerian striker.

“Let’s make sure we play well, create chances for him and go through.”