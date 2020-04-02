🔥Anthony Joshua would be 'extremely interested' in fighting Tyson Fury next, says Eddie Hearn🔥

Promoter Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua is “extremely interested” in fighting Tyson Fury next, stating postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic may bring the highly-anticipated bout forward.

Joshua is scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20, while Fury was expected to contest a third bout against Deontay Wilder in July.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to shut down event after event, when the scheduled bouts can take place remains a total unknown.

Hearn – speaking to Sky Sports – revealed that, as things stand, Joshua is still to face Pulev next, but believes thoughts on finances and legacies may now be more prevalent than ever, asserting it might just push an all-British undisputed showdown ever closer.

“The one positive that could come out of this for boxing is you might find people jumping into bigger fights sooner, rather than later, because of course, their activity has been slowed,” said Hearn.

“Their financial gain has been slowed as well, and it probably makes them realise anything can happen – ‘we need to make sure we get this fight in and I need to define my legacy’.”

Hearn says a statement regarding Joshua’s impending bout with Pulev is to come in the next week or two, with a postponement the likely outcome.

The 40-year-old is hoping for a date in July, but remains unsure as things stand.

On the ramifications of a later date, Hearn said: “If it starts kicking on beyond that [July], then you get to a situation where if Joshua is only going to box once this year, he would very much like that to be against Tyson Fury.”

Hearn recognises that the situation is out of his hands with Fury and Wilder set to square off once more. However, he believes there’s still a possibility that the latter will step aside.

He said: “If it was possible and there was a way to make Kubrat Pulev wait, which I think is probably an easier job, then for sure, I think Anthony Joshua would be extremely interested in moving straight into the Tyson Fury fight.

“I think in an ideal world, we have that fight next.

“It’s always been the case, but if we can fight Kubrat Pulev in July, we’d love to fight Tyson Fury in November, December.

“At the same time, I think there’s so much uncertainty at the moment, this is the kind of situation that might make people say – ‘I think now is the time’.”