🔥Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would be in Saudi Arabia not UK, admits Eddie Hearn🔥

If and when Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury do meet in the boxing ring, it is much more likely to be in Saudi Arabia than the UK, claims Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

British boxing fans, and many from around the globe, have been desperate to see Joshua vs Fury for years, and calls for the heavyweight showdown are not dying down yet.

A clash between the British behemoths does not seem likely to happen any time soon, with Fury facing Deontay Wilder in a rematch next month, and the very real possibility of a third fight between the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber after that.

AJ does not have his next fight set, but he has mandatory commitments to fulfill now he has regained his IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles from Andy Ruiz, commitments that will likely see him busy for the rest of 2020.

However, there is still a widespread passion to see Fury and Joshua throw leather together and talk of the scrap will not disappear, however unlikely it may seem in the near future.

Hearn has warned UK fans not to get too excited about the prospect of it happening at home, though, due to Matchroom Boxing’s new arrangement with Saudi Arabia.

Joshua’s points victory over Ruiz in their rematch took place in Diriyah and earned everyone involved an enormous amount of money, which Hearn insists fighters will not be able to turn down, even if they would prefer to compete on British soil.

‘I can’t see it,’ Hearn told iFL TV of Joshua vs Fury being in the UK. ‘For me, it should happen in the UK. And if there’s a way to do it we’ll do it.

‘But do you think I can go up to the guys and say, “you can make £150m each to do it in Saudi or £40m in the UK?” It doesn’t work like that.

‘If it was the difference of £10m each that’s different, but it’s not, it’s double to go somewhere else, and it can’t be ignored. Especially with a fight like that, it’s a one-off.

‘Prince Khalid loves his boxing and that’s one of the reaons why we’re in the relationship, and there’s going to be many, many more. It’s big plans now for Saudi.

‘The first one was so successful that it’s really the go ahead to do three or four more in 2020.’

Hearn seems convinced that neither man would return to the UK because of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia, but Joshua has spoken very positively about inspiring young people in his home nation with an enormous heavyweight unification fight.

‘Imagine having that fight, at Tottenham? That would be phenomenal,’ AJ said of a London clash with the Gypsy King.

‘I’m supporting Fury [against Wilder] because imagine the local kids being able to watch the undisputed championship fight on their doorstep. I’d love it to be here in the UK.’

Fury, though, has suggested the complete opposite, telling the Sunday Times he has had it with boxing in the UK and only plans to fight in America from now on, where his last three fights have been held.

‘They had their chance,’ Fury said of the UK. ‘They didn’t treat me well. Over here [USA], I get treated like a superstar.’

Fury and Wilder meet for a second time on 22 February in Las Vegas after their thrilling draw in December 2018.

