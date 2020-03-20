🔥Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight may take priority over Kubrat Pulev defence, says Eddie Hearn🔥

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could square off earlier than anticipated with the outbreak of coronavirus taking its toll on sport, Eddie Hearn has revealed.

WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Joshua is scheduled to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned WBC champion Tyson Fury is set for a third bout with Deontay Wilder, the latter exercising a rematch clause in his contract following a one-sided defeat in February.

Despite Pulev suggesting the date will have to be moved, Hearn maintains the virus has not yet forced a postponement.

Hearn has, however, previously expressed his desire for an all-British undisputed showdown, which he now says may once again become a possibility in the event of a long postponement.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “Right now, for us, we’re fighting Kubrat Pulev, June 20, and it could be July 25, but everything is uncertain at the moment while the country and the world tries to contain this pandemic.

“All of a sudden, does the Joshua-Fury fight start taking priority, maybe over a Pulev fight, if the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer. There’s so much that could happen right now.

“Anything is possible but contractually Deontay Wilder is going to want his fight next, whether that’s in July or whether there’s a force majeure that takes that to October, November, wherever.”