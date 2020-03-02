anthony-joshua-vs-kubrat-pulev-fight-official-for-june-20-at-tottenham-hotspur-stadium,-challenger-claims

🔥Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight official for June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, challenger claims🔥

News
Kubrat Pulev says he has now officially signed a contract to fight Anthony Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

“I am happy that I will be able to show the world how strong I really am,” the Bulgarian said on his official Facebook page.

