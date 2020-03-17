🔥Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be moved from June with new date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium agreed🔥

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s world title fight against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be moved back to July as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sporting calendar has been left devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak with Matchroom Boxing confirming on Tuesday all their events in March and April have been cancelled or postponed.

Hearn has assembled a huge summer of heavyweight boxing with Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin (2 May) and Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora (23 May) set to be followed by Joshua’s IBF, WBO and WBA (Super) title defence against Pulev.

Uncertainty over if and when the Premier League season resumes however could dictate when the fight takes place – although a reserve date the following month has already been agreed.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: “At the moment it [Joshua vs Pulev] is still in place. But with the news of the Euros being cancelled and the possible extension of the Premier League season, Spurs may need that stadium, we don’t know. We have the option to run that fight in July as well, at the same stadium.

“Everything now is a case-by-case situation of trying to think on our feet.”

Hearn added the possibility of a new venue is not currently being considered, a decision largely driven by Joshua’s desire to fight back in the UK after bouts out in Saudi Arabia and New York. The Matchroom chief also played down the possibility of the fight behind hed behind closed doors.

“A requirement for Anthony in his next fight for him was to box in the UK. June 20 is a long time away and is still in our plans. We have been speaking to Tottenham and making sure we are all on the same page and that we have the same strategy moving forward. The Premier League decision will play a big part in a number of sports, in plans for new dates and for that fight as well.”