🔥Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev confirmed for June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium🔥

Anthony Joshua is to fight Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, Matchroom Boxing have confirmed.

Pulev, 38, is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF title, and with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder set for a third bout, Joshua must now fulfil his mandatory defence.

“The Cobra”, a two-time European heavyweight champion, was previously scheduled to fight the Brit in 2017 but pulled out with injury, replaced on short notice by Carlos Takam.

The WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion has not fought in the UK since a seventh round knockout win against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in 2018.

Joshua subsequently lost his belts in a historic defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in America, before gaining his revenge with a unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia.

Pulev – who has just one career loss against Wladamir Klitchko in 2014 – now stands in the way of a highly anticipated winter undisputed showdown against Wilder or Fury.

“I’m back in my home city after some time away,” Joshua said.

“A spectacular stadium has been built in North London and I’m honoured to bring the boxing community from all over the world to witness us make history.”